Coldwell Banker West Shell celebrates

The Wilmington News Journal advertising staff congratulates Coldwell Banker West Shell, which recently held an open house and ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. The office at 38 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington, featuring seven real estate agents, opened during the summer.

