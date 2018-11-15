State: New business filings keep rising

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced Thursday that 10,876 new entities filed to do business in Ohio last month, an increase of 1,626 when compared to October 2017.

Ohio is on track for 2018 to be another record-breaking year for new business filings. Since January, the Buckeye State has seen 107,375 new businesses file, up 7,386 from the same ten-month period last year.

Ohio finished 2017 with 117,429 new businesses registering with the Secretary of State’s office, surpassing the previous record of 105,009 that was set in 2016. Last year also marked the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new business filings.

In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 46.3 percent in filings from 2010 to 2017.

From the time Ohio Business Central was launched until the end of September 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 468,410 online filings. Today 80 percent of all new businesses are started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013.

In August 2017, Husted announced that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

