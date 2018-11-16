loanDepot debuts new location

The Wilmington News Journal advertising staff congratulates loanDepot, as on Thursday Loan Consultant Peggy Hickey and Loan Specialist Erica Barrett welcomed friends, family, colleagues, and satisfied customers to their new location at 120 Fairway Drive in Wilmington. Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting, which marked the end of an almost 9-month process for the business. “I started with loanDepot on March 30 in a temporary location,” Hickey said. “While we just moved into this space in September, I have been in the mortgage business for 26 years.” The Wilmington branch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

