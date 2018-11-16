Shoe Sensation sets grand re-openinig

WILMINGTON — Black Friday weekend is going to be more impressive than usual for Shoe Sensation here in Wilmington, as the store celebrates its grand re-opening in its new location at 2837 Progress Way.

“We are excited about our growth and expansion as a company, and are looking forward to what we can offer to Wilmington,” said Sue Vousden, Community Outreach Coordinator for Shoe Sensation.

The weekend actually kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at noon with the official ribbon-cutting with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Everyone is invited to the celebration, with special offers from noon to 1 p.m. that day.

The store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday with plenty of chances for customers to win great prizes.

The first 100 customers on Friday will receive a mystery goody bag with chances to win Shoe Sensation gifts cards valued up to $100. Three customers on Saturday will win a $50 or $100 shopping spree, and Sunday’s shoppers can register to win a free pair of shoes for their entire immediate family.

Shoppers over the whole weekend can register to win free shoes for an entire year.

“We’re particularly excited about this opportunity,” Vousden noted, sharing that a previous winner at another store donated half of her winnings to a local homeless shelter. “It’s really a great example of the way we want to contribute to the local community.”