Local Lunch & Learn: How to win government contracts

WILMINGTON — Is your business looking to win government contracts?

Learn what to look for and how to be in the best position to win government contracts at a local upcoming Lunch & Learn event. featuring presenters discussing local, state and federal government contract processes and requirements.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 31 in the Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. Registration and lunch are at 11 a.m. and the presentations begin at 11:30 a.m.

Presenters will include: Hayward Chappell, Procurement Specialist, Ohio University Procurement Technical Assistance Center; James Yagodich, OPS Training Academy Manager, Ohio Department of Administrative Services; City of Wilmington; Clinton County (Engineer’s Office); Clinton County Port Authority; and Clinton County Land Bank.

Questions/open discussion will be held beginning at 12:45 p.m.

RSVP by Jan. 28 for lunch by calling 937-382-2737 or email info@wccchamber.com.

The event is presented by the the above-mentioned entities as well as the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Wilmington, Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs, Ohio PTAC and Ohio Department of Administrative Services.