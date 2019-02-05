LGSTX Services acquires TriFactor

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. said its subsidiary, LGSTX Services, Inc., has acquired TriFactor Distribution Solutions, a privately held material handling systems integrator based in Lakeland, Fla.

This acquisition provides a number of strategic benefits combining operational strengths and expanding complementary services between the companies, according to a news release from ATSG. The services of the combined LGSTX/TriFactor businesses will be marketed nationwide as part of the comprehensive set of ATSG solutions.

Material handling support and engineering design services will be offered from multiple locations, including Wilmington and Lakeland, providing systems integration, custom design, installation and maintenance of supply chain solutions. Customized turnkey offerings include: conveyor systems, warehouse storage systems, order picking systems and warehouse control & management systems.

LGSTX President Gary Stover said, “TriFactor complements our core capabilities. It’s a proven supplier of material handling solutions to respected corporations involved in warehousing, retail distribution and e-commerce operations. TriFactor’s engineers are experts at optimizing product flow in diverse situations, from high-throughput sort facilities to small regional distribution centers. It’s a great addition to our existing material handling capabilities.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LGSTX-logo.jpg