Merchants Bank to celebrate second Wilmington location

WILMINGTON — With a new location at 2829 Rombach Avenue, Merchants National Bank is sharing the love with the local community this month. The grand opening celebration will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

All are welcome, but community members are asked to RSVP by calling 937-805-4800 to enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres that will be served.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will be present to kick-off the celebration with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.

Community members are also invited to continue the celebration all week — simply visit either Wilmington location (2829 Rombach Avenue or at 1288 Wayne Road) to enter to win one of three Grand Prize Packages. Questions about the grand opening, ribbon-cutting or Grand Prize Packages may be directed to Branch Sales Manager Nikki Custis at 937-805-4800.

