Merchants Bank new branch cuts ribbon

WILMINGTON — A large crowd gathered Feb. 12 to celebrate the opening of the newest branch of Merchants National Bank. With flowers, chocolates, and hearts, the décor and the refreshments reinforced the idea that the Merchants family has fallen in love with Wilmington.

Branch Manager Nikki Custis welcomed guests to the new 2829 Rombach Ave. location along with Merchants National Bank President and COO Jim Evans and Chairman and CEO Paul Pence, along with members of the bank’s staff and board of directors.

“Merchants’ mission is all about supporting the local community,” said Denise Fauber, Vice President of Branch Administration. “We are excited to be a part of the community with a focus on local people, local decision-making, and local commitment.”

Chad Beam, Commercial Loan Officer, added, “We’ve been looking to expand to the Wilmington market for years, and the timing was right for this move.”

Wilmington City Administrator Marian Miller said, “The bank’s team and initiative matches the fabric and direction of our community and we are excited to see them invest and develop within our city.”

A large crowd of staff and guests gathered at the newest Merchants Bank branch in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_51832mb526_10156349754344755_8295559771210121216_n.jpg A large crowd of staff and guests gathered at the newest Merchants Bank branch in Wilmington. Courtesy photo