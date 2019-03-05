Benefits fair for businesses upcoming

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA) and the Greater Wilmington Human Resources Association to host a Benefits Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at Kelly Center on the campus of Wilmington College.

The Fair will allow the local business community to interact with SOCA benefit providers to learn more about their services and how local businesses can save money through their Chamber membership on health care, dental care, vision care, energy costs, workers compensation, employment screening, credit card processing, identity theft protection, and more.

“We are so excited to bring this first-time event to the local and regional business community,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We hope businesses of all sizes – even businesses who aren’t Chamber members – are able to learn about the variety of discount programs, health insurance selections, and human resources options available to meet their needs.”

The Fair is open to all businesses – Chamber membership is not required to attend.

Business representatives will have the opportunity to visit vendor booths at their leisure as well as attend formal presentations about each vendor’s services. Vendors will include HORAN Associates, Community Energy Advisors, Superior Dental Care, Strategic HR Inc., Hunter Consulting, Better2gether Medicare Solutions, Legal Shield, CareWorksComp, Kemper Insurance, and First Choice Coffee.

Light refreshments will be available, and drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the event. Visit the Chamber website at www.wccchamber.com or call the office at 937-382-2737 for more information.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo.jpg