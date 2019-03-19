Wilmington business updates: Fifth Third, Peebles and more

WILMINGTON — Fifth Third Bank has notified the State of Ohio that it intends to terminate approximately 30 employees at its facility at 2251 Rombach Ave. “due to the elimination of positions as a result of Fifth Third’s acquisition of MB Financial” last year.

In a WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining) Act notice filed with the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services, Fifth Third detailed the job titles — 22 in all — to be eliminated, with the first separations on May 13 and continuing through July 31.

The job titles include a “loan boarding” supervisor and processor, escrow processor, loan specialist, service document retention specialist (four positions), and reconciliation accountant (two positions).

It’s unknown as of yet if these moves will have any effect at the Fifth Third banking center at 995 Rombach Ave. (across from the Ohio State Highway Patrol).

Fifth Third Bank’s Director of Employee Relations, listed as the contact on the WARN filing, did not return News Journal emails seeking further information Monday and Tuesday.

Peebles to Gordmans

The Peebles store at 1384 Rombach Ave. will be converted later to a Gordmans store in late spring, according to store manager Linda Heekin.

She told the News Journal that the store would be closed for about 10 days prior to the opening of the Gordmans in mid-June.

Peebles will remain open until the conversion beings around early June.

Gordmans is an off-price retailer, specializing in overstock and off-season items; their website states: “There will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family.”

Many Peebles stores are converting to Gordmans stores this year, with no expected job losses, according to Stage Stores, which owns both.

Crystal’s update

The News Journal reported in January 2018 that a new restaurant, Crystal’s South Street Bar & Grill, would open by March 2018 across from the Clinton County Courthouse. Although the Crystal’s sign has been up for a year, the building remains dark.

Crystal’s Facebook page contains postings from November and December 2018 stating that “big changes are coming” and “Looking forward to opening in the new year”; an earlier post stated that “the building had lots of issues we wanted to correct before opening.”

The News Journal left a message Tuesday afternoon with owner Rigoberto Perez, also the owner of El Dorado Mexican Restaurant. As soon as more information is made available, we’ll pass it along.

The Print Shop

The Print Shop recently opened in the building that also houses Liberty Tax Service at 61 E. Main St., Suite 3, Wilmington. They do signs, banners, envelopes, business cards and more. They also have shops in Washington Court House and in Hillsboro.

Gas station/store

The small convenience store located at the corner of Truesdell Street and Bernice Street across from Sugar Grove Cemetery is in the process of converting to a gas station/store, according to a sign on the currently closed facility. The re-opening is expected the first week of April.