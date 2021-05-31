Maple makes it: At-large berth to state for CM junior

PIQUA — Daelin Maple’s run of emotions Saturday was not for the faint of heart.

The Clinton-Massie junior went from being elated to stunned then to anxious and back to elation.

In the end, Maple qualified for the Division II OHSAA Track and Field Championship this week at Pickerington North High School.

Competing in the shot put Saturday at the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championship at Piqua High School, Maple started out with a powerful 50-10 effort.

“I was stoked,” he said of the personal best distance that also gave him the lead for 17 throws.

Two throwers passed him on their second attempt and then another two better throws on the third attempt pushed Maple to fifth.

“I was shocked,” said Maple. “There was a kid who threw 47 last week and he threw four feet better today.”

Going in to the finals, Maple was fifth and he finished that way, matching his 50-10 effort on the final throw of the regional competition. The top four in each event are guaranteed a spot at the state meet.

But recently, the OHSAA added two at-large berths to its state field. So the results of each region needed to be know before Maple’s season could be extended. The wait was excruciating.

“Me and coach (Jordan) Phipps were on the phone constantly,” Maple said.

Out of Region 5, Riley LaPorte of Garrettsville Garfield had a best of 51-0.75 and earned one at-large invitation.

In Region 6, the winning effort was just 50-2.25 so no worries there.

In Region 7, the fourth place distance was 51-2 but fifth was 49-7.5 so Maple was good to go.

“I was lucky enough to get that opportunity,” a relieved Maple said. “I knew I had a good opportunity, I just had to throw my best.”

