Lions hear about United Way of Clinton County

WILMINGTON — At an Aug. 6 Wilmington Lions Club meeting, Amanda Harrison CEO/President of United Way of Clinton County made a presentation about the United Way organization.

She mentioned that United Way strives to improve lives and advance the common good of the community. United Way is focused on helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and encouraging youth to develop into successful adults.

Harrison talked about Help-Link 2-1-1, a toll-free call that connects you to a community resource specialist in your area who can put you in touch with local organizations that provide support — whether financial, domestic, health or disaster related.

In times of natural disaster or personal crisis, 2-1-1 (you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org to find local services) is committed to being the first resource to anyone who needs help.

All the monies received by United Way of Clinton County stays in Clinton County, unless otherwise specified by the donor. With 98.5 percent of it going to charities, the organization is very efficient.

As with most charitable organizations, United Way is assisted by volunteers.

The United Way of Clinton County office is located at 100 W. Main Street in Wilmington. Their phone number is 937-383-4846 if you want to make a donation or offer your assistance.

CEO/President of United Way of Clinton County Amanda Harrison, right, addresses the Wilmington Lions Club. In the left background is Lion Susan Henry, club secretary, partly hidden. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_United_Way_p.jpg CEO/President of United Way of Clinton County Amanda Harrison, right, addresses the Wilmington Lions Club. In the left background is Lion Susan Henry, club secretary, partly hidden. Courtesy photo