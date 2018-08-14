WHS Class of ’63 holds reunion

The Wilmington High School graduating class of 1963 and their spouses recently celebrated their 55-year class reunion.

Early arrivals on Friday met for tours of the Murphy Theatre getting to see the recent renovations and hear a program about its 100-year history given by classmate and Murphy Board of Directors member, Jennifer Hollon.

Following the tour, classmates were treated to a late afternoon wine soiree at the newly relocated Wine Cellar in the Samuel Walker Memorial Building. Guests were treated to their favorite glass of wine, as well as snacks of assorted meats and cheeses, and given a presentation by Wine Cellar owner, Shari Rolston.

For the evening meal they gathered at Damon’s Grill to enjoy dinner and memories.

Saturday night, the reunion dinner was held at the home of Dr. John and Jennifer Hollon and catered by McCoy Catering.

To complete the weekend festivities, many met for breakfast at the General Denver Hotel on Sunday morning before their departures.