WHS Class of ’63 holds reunion

Left to right front row: Ruth Shoemaker Vance, Linda Grove Cooper, Marcia Ramsey Leigh, Bonnie Haywood Lauer, Bill Robinson, Janet Mitchell Whitacre, Carolyn Redmond Simkins, John Tharp, Barbara Bradley Grey, Marilyn Curliss Hild, Jennifer Bath Hollon, and guest, Danielle Massé. Back row: Barbara Hackney Riggs, Lynda Crane (hidden), Kathryn Kersey Markins, Karen McIntosh Lewis, Kay Schultz Cameron, Dr. Mike Waring, Tom Meadows, Marty Hamilton Herriff, Ann Pendry Birt, Dr. David Henry, Ken Bennett, Mary Lou Marsh Chamberlain, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, Dr. Richard Baker, Gary Vance, Neva Carey Storer, and guest, Dr. Jeff Hollon.
Courtesy photo
The Wilmington High School graduating class of 1963 and their spouses recently celebrated their 55-year class reunion.
Early arrivals on Friday met for tours of the Murphy Theatre getting to see the recent renovations and hear a program about its 100-year history given by classmate and Murphy Board of Directors member, Jennifer Hollon.
Following the tour, classmates were treated to a late afternoon wine soiree at the newly relocated Wine Cellar in the Samuel Walker Memorial Building. Guests were treated to their favorite glass of wine, as well as snacks of assorted meats and cheeses, and given a presentation by Wine Cellar owner, Shari Rolston.
For the evening meal they gathered at Damon’s Grill to enjoy dinner and memories.
Saturday night, the reunion dinner was held at the home of Dr. John and Jennifer Hollon and catered by McCoy Catering.
To complete the weekend festivities, many met for breakfast at the General Denver Hotel on Sunday morning before their departures.
