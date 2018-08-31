WHS Class of ’73 holds 45th reunion

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1973 held its 45th reunion on the last weekend of July. This class was the 100th class to graduate from Wilmington High School.

The Friday festivities began with Tim and Jean Haley hosting an evening “pre-ice breaker” gathering for the class at their home followed by the “ice breaker” held at The Escape. Classmates were welcomed with a banner and snacks provided by The Escape.

Classmates enjoyed the music and the beautiful evening at the newly renovated local downtown gathering spot.

On Saturday, the highlight of the weekend took place at the Eagles Fraternal Order of 1224. The social hour started the evening festivities with 60 classmates and 28 guests arriving to the banquet hall of school colors.

Class members, shortly thereafter, made their way outside to the Veterans Memorial on Courthouse Square for their class photo by Alan Gibson. Upon their return a buffet dinner, catered by Shoelaces, was enjoyed.

At the mid-point of the evening, a class meeting was called to order. Members of the planning committee were introduced. Committee members included class president Mark Taylor, Nancy Foland McKay, Karen Rulon Gibson, Robyn Brunn Marconet, Gary Fisher, Dan Cox, and Tim Haley. Taylor welcomed the class and thanked those who assisted in preparations.

Classmate David Hinman gave remembrance and prayer for several classmates who are deceased. In the remembrance, classmates were reminded that each day is a gift and to embrace it.

After the business portion of the meeting concluded, classmate Kay Brewer was introduced. The class was amused with humorous tales that have led up to the 45-year celebration.

A surprise drawing was held that gave two classmates a free reservation to the 50th reunion. The winners are Jim Leonard and Dana Clouser.

The dance was kicked off by DJ, Who’s Your Daddy. Classmates danced throughout the evening and enjoyed 1973 memorabilia.

A memory book and a copy of the class commencement program were given to each classmate by Karen Gibson and Mark Taylor.