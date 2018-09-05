Clinton County July marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

Please be aware the News Journal publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail the information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . For more details, call 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in July:

• Austin Blake Henson, 21, a computer technician, of Blanchester, and Brooke Leann Steele, 20, a medical assistant, of Fayetteville.

• Robert Douglas Young, 54, a firefighter, of Martinsville, and Leah Elaine Edwards, 46, unemployed, of Arcanum, Ohio.

• Joshua Wesley South, 28, a mechanic, of Wilmington, and Alyssa Leeann Strong, 25, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Logan James Evans, 26, a U.S. Army officer, of Wilmington, and Brittany Lynn Santoro, 24, a manufacturing associate, of Clarksville.

• Michael Q. Burnett, 53, who works in environmental services, and Tonya Elaine Doyle, 53, with Alliance Entertainment, both of Louisville, Kentucky.

• John Joseph Lester, 43, an electrician, and Kathy Jo Manriquez, 55, who is self-employed, both of Wilmington.

• Louis Ashling Curren, 28, an assistant general manager, and Jessica Danielle Williams, 25, an accountant, both of Wilmington.

• Branson Nicolas Newbry, 20, a water technician, and Jaiden Regine Williams, 22, a server, both of Wilmington.

• Steven Patrick McFadden, 27, a pharmacist, and Stefanie Lyn Haines, 32, a restaurant owner, both of Sabina.

• Alicia Renee Luttrell, 22, a financial analyst, of Sabina, and Joshua Michael Moskal, 20, a student, of Reesville.

• Donald Lewis Hair Jr., 46, a lead technician, and Monica Lyn McCarty, 50, a quality inspector, both of Blanchester.

• Bryan Daniel Damron, 35, a dock worker, and Kimberley Heather Sue Pinkerton, 31, who works in retail, both of Sabina.

• Kyle Robert Bean, 28, an equipment operator, and Rachel Page Callalhan, 21, a recruiter, both of Wilmington.

• Thomas Jade Barden, 23, with the U.S. Army, of Washington Court House, and Jessica Lee Jolly, 23, a corrections officer, of Clarksville.

• Jacob Edward DeHart, 36, a bank vice president, and Audrey Elizabeth Wagstaff, 35, a professor, both of Clarksville.

• Charles Allen Workman, 39, a subcontractor, of Oregonia, and Jaclyn Renee Burns, 40, an assembler, of Wilmington.

• Cody Joseph Taylor, 22, who is self-employed, and Tori Morgan Wilcox, 20, a sandwich artist, both of Wilmington.

• Jacob Daniel Martin, 21, a structures technician, and Allison Noelle Rossignol, 19, a receptionist, both of Blanchester.

• Kindell Dean Keeton, 31, a carpenter, and Heather Michelle Woodyard, 32, a caterer, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Edward Baker, 22, a cashier, of Greenfield, and Marie Lynn Stamper, 19, unemployed, of Midland.

• Asa Daniel Beekman, 27, a welder, and Courtney Michelle Scott, 27, a nurse, both of Leesburg.

• Christopher Allen Winkler, 43, who works in maintenance, and Amanda Josephine Walker, 37, a nursing supervisor, both of Blanchester.

• Marcus Robert Grimm, 44, a truck driver, and Heather Ann Totten, 45, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Larry Christopher Rhoads, 49, a wash tech, and Raelyn Ann Davis, 58, a manager, both of Sabina.

• Howard Shafter Campbell, 62, retired, of Bremen, Georgia, and Gloria Jean Williams, a customer service manager, of Blanchester.

• Douglas George Waldron, 61, a truck driver, of Blanchester, and Theresa Ann Miller, 54, a nurse, of Mount Orab.

• Jerry Lee Thiel Jr., 26, a plumber, and Alaina Marie Collins, 22, an accountant, both of Lynchburg.

• Dallas Michael Fyffe, 21, a maintenance supervisor, and Kadence McKenzie Crum, 18, a babysitter, both of Sabina.

• Shannon Allen Runyon, 42, a door installer, and Tina Yvonne Wilson, 39, a collections coordinator, both of Sabina.

• Timothy David Kerns, 43, a mechanic, and Amy Lynn Johnson, 44, an accountant, both of Clarksville.

• Aaron Tyler Elliott, 22, a sales associate, and Alexandrea Hope Armstrong, 22, a teacher, both of Clarksville.

• Gerald Christopher Allen, 23, self-employed, Mount Pleasant, Bandon, Ireland, and Emma Lee Kaplan, 27, a teacher, of Englewood, Colorado.

• Gabriel Christopher Baldwin, 19, an A&P (Airframe and/or Powerplant certificated) technician, and Jillian Elaine Kalis, 18, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Shane Vernon Lewis, 24, a machine technician, and Ashley Marie Leisure, 21, a pharmacy technician, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary Lee Christman, 34, who works in construction, and Elizabeth Rachel Winemiller, 35, a homemaker, both of Blanchester.

• Brandon Howard Gastiger, 32, an inspector, and Lena Katelynne Runk, 27, an independent provider, both of Wilmington.