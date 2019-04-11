Puppets and Easter eggs at NV church

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Community Church is pleased to announce the return of the Puppet Ministry Program featuring an all-star cast of puppeteers slated to appear beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

The program “Countdown to Easter” focuses on the Easter message of the resurrection of Jesus.

The puppet program will be followed by an Easter egg hunt for the kids on the church grounds. The public is invited to attend. Bring the kids and grandkids and your neighbor’s kids to enjoy an afternoon of fun, music and Easter celebration.

All ages will enjoy this light-hearted program featuring our cool cast of puppets ready to entertain you.

“This is our eighth year for the puppeteers, and it always brings such joy to the audience,” said Pastor Dan Mayo. “We are pleased to have this Easter edition of the puppet ministry, and we know the whole family will enjoy the afternoon. Our cast, under the leadership of George and Marilyn Fenner, is now an experienced crew including adults and children of the Church”.

For more information please contact Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445. The church is at 412 West St.

The popular puppet program returns to New Vienna Community Church, along with an Easter egg hunt, on April 20. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_2019-Easter-Puppet-Program.jpg The popular puppet program returns to New Vienna Community Church, along with an Easter egg hunt, on April 20. Courtesy photo