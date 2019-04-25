‘Playing with the Big Boys, Part Two’ Sunday

The second concert of the 2018-19 season of Concerts in a Country Church, the concert series presented by St. Colman Catholic Church — “Playing with the Big Boys, Part Two” — will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the church at 219 S. North St., Washington Court House.

The event will feature organist the church’s music director, Craig Jaynes, with a surprise guest artist.

Tickets are $10 at the door, which opens at 2:30 p.m.

The concert series was begun six years ago, following the installation of a new, concert-capable organ at the church and this program will be the 17th program to be presented as part of the series. It will feature Jaynes in a solo program of organ works by major composers and others who, in some way, qualify as “Big Boys”: Bach, Handel, Franck, Vierne and more.

Part One was given in the spring of 2018 and was received so warmly that it was decided to continue the format for this year.

Jaynes is known for interspersing larger, major works, with lighter and more familiar pieces in order to provide a program of great variety and interest.