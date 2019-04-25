Wilmington Baptist Temple “is an independent assembly of born again baptized believers who have covenanted together for the purpose of glorifying God through doing our part in fulfilling the Great Commission given by the Lord Jesus Christ to His churches. We strive to accomplish this through evangelism, discipleship, and fellowship with one another and churches of like faith and order.” The church is at 2873 S. US 68, phone 937-382-8012 or visit wilmingtonbaptistchurch.com. Service times are: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Morning Service 11 a.m.; Evening Service 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m.

Wilmington Baptist Temple “is an independent assembly of born again baptized believers who have covenanted together for the purpose of glorifying God through doing our part in fulfilling the Great Commission given by the Lord Jesus Christ to His churches. We strive to accomplish this through evangelism, discipleship, and fellowship with one another and churches of like faith and order.” The church is at 2873 S. US 68, phone 937-382-8012 or visit wilmingtonbaptistchurch.com. Service times are: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Morning Service 11 a.m.; Evening Service 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_wilm-baptist-temple.jpeg Wilmington Baptist Temple “is an independent assembly of born again baptized believers who have covenanted together for the purpose of glorifying God through doing our part in fulfilling the Great Commission given by the Lord Jesus Christ to His churches. We strive to accomplish this through evangelism, discipleship, and fellowship with one another and churches of like faith and order.” The church is at 2873 S. US 68, phone 937-382-8012 or visit wilmingtonbaptistchurch.com. Service times are: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Morning Service 11 a.m.; Evening Service 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m. News Journal photo