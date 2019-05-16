‘Face to Face” coming to NV church

NEW VIENNA — New Vienna Community Church invites you to attend a special concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 featuring the gospel band “Face to Face.” They are a God first, faith-based contemporary Christian band whose motto is quite simple: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, strength, and soul.” Members of the band are Andy Mattingly-Sims, Fred Freeman and Dale Owsley.

One of their favorite scripture verses is found in 1 Corinthians 13:12; “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know, just as I also am known”. Their goal is always that their music will be anointed and will speak life to those who need it the most.

If you enjoy listening to K-Love and Southern Gospel music, you are in for a treat. There is no charge for the concert, but a love offering will be taken. The church is at 412 West St. Please call Pastor Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445 with any questions.

“Face to Face” will perform Sunday at New Vienna Community Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_nv-concert.jpg “Face to Face” will perform Sunday at New Vienna Community Church. Courtesy photo