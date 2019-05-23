Fun and movie night at Leesburg UMC

Leesburg United Methodist Church will be hosting its family fun and movie night Friday, May 31 featuring hot dogs, popcorn, soda and snacks as well as games, crafts and a bouncy house.

All food and activities are free. The games and food will begin at 8 p.m. in the front of the church. At sunset attendees can watch the featured movie “Despicable Me 3.”

Everyone is invited, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Just bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a great evening. Should the event get rained out, the make-up date is June 7.