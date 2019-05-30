The Wilmington Church of God is located on R. Gordon Drive off of South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington. Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 937-382-1587. Has your Clinton County church appeared yet in our weekly feature photo on the News Journal’s Religion Page on Fridays? Send us a photo of your facility (at least 1MB, please) along with basic information to info@wnewsj.com .

