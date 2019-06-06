Ada Chapel Friends Meeting, located at at 332 Grant St. in Wilmington, “seeks to be a spiritual center for the community, nurturing the living light of Christ among its members and welcoming seekers attracted to Quaker beliefs and practices.” Worship service begins at 10 a.m. Sundays with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. For more information visit the Facebook page “Ada Chapel Friends Meeting.”

