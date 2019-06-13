Daystar First Church of God at the corner of Center and Clark Streets in Blanchester “strives to be a light to the community. It is our desire that the love of God will be felt by every person who walks through the door of the church. We pray that God will work through us and allow us to share His Gospel to the world.” Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday services at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit www.daystar-church.org .

Daystar First Church of God at the corner of Center and Clark Streets in Blanchester “strives to be a light to the community. It is our desire that the love of God will be felt by every person who walks through the door of the church. We pray that God will work through us and allow us to share His Gospel to the world.” Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday services at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit www.daystar-church.org . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Daystar-First-Church-of-God-Blanchester.jpg Daystar First Church of God at the corner of Center and Clark Streets in Blanchester “strives to be a light to the community. It is our desire that the love of God will be felt by every person who walks through the door of the church. We pray that God will work through us and allow us to share His Gospel to the world.” Services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday services at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit www.daystar-church.org . News Journal photo