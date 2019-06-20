Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church

Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church is at 50 N. Lincoln St. in Wilmington. “The Mission of the African Methodist Episcopal Church is to minister to the spiritual, intellectual, physical, emotional, and environmental needs of all people by spreading Christ’s liberating gospel through word and deed.” On Sundays, Church School is at 9:45 a.m. with breakfast at 10:35 a.m. and worship service at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 937-382-7121 or visit their Facebook page.

