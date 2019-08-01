Wilmington UMC welcomes new pastor

Wilmington United Methodist Church is pleased to announce the appointment of R. Scott Miller as its new pastor.

Pastor Scott is formerly an Ordained Deacon, now Ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church. He has been serving in local church ministry for nearly 30 years.

He has served churches in Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio. His most recent appointments have been at Milford First United Methodist Church, Gaines United Methodist Church and the Zanesfield/Rushsylvania United Methodist Churches.

Pastor Scott is a published author and has written many articles relating to technology in the church, youth ministry and church leadership. He was also featured in the podcast “Get Your Spirit In Shape” with Joe Iovino which is produced by United Methodist Communications.

Scott is married to his best friend Alicia and they have an adult daughter, Brooke McCabe, who is married to Matt McCabe.

Pastor Scott and Alicia are excited about being appointed to Wilmington United Methodist Church and are looking forward to what God has in store!

Please join us as we welcome Pastor Scott on his first Sunday on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at the church at 50 E. Locust St. in Wilmington.

New Wilmington UMC Pastor Scott Miller and his wife Alicia. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_millers.jpg New Wilmington UMC Pastor Scott Miller and his wife Alicia. Courtesy photo