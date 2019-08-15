Daystar Women discuss our freedoms

The June meeting of the Daystar Church of God was held on Monday, June 17. Opening prayer was given by Norma Long. The needs in the community are many and a discussion was held on ways the Women’s group could help with some of those needs.

When the treasurer’s report was read, the group was glad to hear of several donations given to the group. These donations helped with the purchase of five diaper bags along with other donations from the congregation of diapers and small clothes baskets for the New Life Clinic in Wilmington. Plans are to stay in contact with this group so we can contribute towards future needs.

A special devotion was presented by Debbie Howard entitled “When you think of the 4th of July, what comes to your mind?”.

Most of us would be quick to think about picnics, fireworks, flags and parades. Debbie’s emphasis was on our freedom as individuals to voice our opinions, vote for the politicians of our choice and to freely attend our pick of churches.

She spoke of “Old Glory” and how it flies at both times of peace and war. Debbie spoke of an even more important freedom that we have in Christ. We have the choice to accept or not accept Jesus. She based her devotion on the verse found in Romans 8:2. “For the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus made me free from the law of sin and of death”.

While enjoying a snack together, the group signed cards going to some of the ones within the church or the community.

Another ladies breakfast was planned for the following Friday, June 21st at 9:00 a.m. at the Blanchester Gold Star. We want to encourage all ladies to try and attend even if you do not come to the regular meetings.

Those in attendance were Debbie Howard, Brenda Barr, Norma Long and Brenda Schmitz.

Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 at our new time of 6 p.m.