At the Cuba Friends Meeting — at the corner of Cuba and Martinsville roads at 5801 Cuba Road — their mission is to “practice the Quaker religion, its values and testimonies. We provide community service in these rough times.” Sunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. with nursery for children through age 2 and Junior Church for children ages 3 through fourth grade.

