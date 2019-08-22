CHURCH BRIEFS

Lynchburg UMC sets FPU

Lynchburg United Methodist Church at 285 Pearl St. in Lynchburg will present the nine-week seminar Financial Peace University. Based on biblical wisdom, members will learn how to create and how to stick to a budget, save for emergencies, pay off debt and plan for the future.

The course will be every Tuesday at 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 3; each session will last one-and-a-half hours. Cost is $119 per couple, which pays for books and a year’s access to FPU membership.

If you have questions, call Ralph Widman at 937-364-6050.