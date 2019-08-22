Ring the bells for 4 minutes Sunday; 4 centuries of shameful history began 400 years ago

Print and broadcast journalism, social media and public conversations are buzzing with reports of the global resurgence of white nationalism and tensions over race and ethnicity.

These are incredibly confusing and distressing times we are living through. After so many years past the pivot points of the Civil War and the Civil Rights movement, many are wondering how it is possible that we are still struggling with the most basic issues of accommodating our neighbors by reaching across and tearing down the fences and boundaries of race?

The history of American racism began on August 25, 1619 when the first slave ship arrived in the Virginia Colony to disembark its human cargo in trade for food supplies. The 20 souls in this economic transaction were the first of millions to enter into a world of violence and exploitation.

I am grateful for the films of the past 25 years – Amistad, Driving Miss Daisy, The Help, Hidden Figures, The Butler, Green Book, etc. – which tell the stories of real men and women seeking nothing more than to realize the promise made to every American in the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence: that “all [people] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Thus, as a white person of cultural privilege, to learn the African-American history and experience through the eyes of those who lived through the days of Jim Crow and the 20th-century movement toward civil rights, I am challenged and wonder why I was not told these stories in school. and why the history books and television programs of the 20th century largely ignored or skewed the events and happenings of the black community.

The short answer is that we have been shaped (and blinded) not so much by individuals who are racist but by subtle but intentional systemic racism, a racial bias that co-opts all aspects of life from politics to social policy, media outlets to corporate board rooms to, yes, even our sanctuaries. The indictment of Dr. Martin Luther King in 1960 still rings true today, “it is appalling that the most segregated hour of Christian America is eleven o’clock on Sunday morning.”

As far as we’ve come as a nation to acknowledge that “all [people] are created equal,” we still have far to go. The next steps on this journey of self-awareness, national confession, and racial healing is to acknowledge this shameful history and the generations of black women, men and children who have suffered and so often been denied access to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This coming Sunday, August 25, 2019 is the 400-year anniversary of those first Africans setting foot on American soil.

The Ohio Council of Churches has called upon all faith communities and sanctuaries in Ohio to ring their bells for four minutes at 3 p.m. sharp to recognize this historic milestone which has been a millstone around the neck of the black community for four centuries.

If your church doesn’t have a bell or cannot participate in the 3 p.m. event, then take time to acknowledge this unique moment in history during your worship service.

If you are not part of a faith community then take time around the dinner table to talk with family and friends about what such a moment means and how we come clean as a nation about our shameful history of racism. Ring the bells, confess this national sin in prayer, seek God’s leading toward reconciliation, share a conversation, make a new friend who has a different racial or ethnic history from your own.

And, may we be renewed as together we rediscover our national motto, E Pluribus Unum, “Out of Many, One.”

An excellent resource to learn more about the history of slavery and racism in America is Before the Mayflower: A History of Black America by Lerone Bennett, Jr. You may also check out: http://www.400yearsofinequality.org/ or https://www.nps.gov/subjects/africanamericanheritage/400-years.htm.

Rev. Dr. Tom Stephenson is Pastor of First Christian Church in Wilmington.