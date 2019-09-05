Faith Family Church at 64 Williams Road, Wilmington exists to love God, love people, serve the world, and reach the next generation. We gather on Sunday mornings at 9:15 or 10:45 to worship God together. Our children’s ministry is intentional about sharing biblical truths in fun, age-specific ways. We have classes for babies through elementary during each service. Our youth ministry, Uprising Youth, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday for live worship with our student band, practical teaching and small groups. Life groups meet throughout the week in homes, places around town, and our church for relationship and growing in God. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, or on the web at www.faithfamily.church. Stop by and see us one Sunday — mention this article, and we’ll have a free gift for you in our lobby.

Faith Family Church at 64 Williams Road, Wilmington exists to love God, love people, serve the world, and reach the next generation. We gather on Sunday mornings at 9:15 or 10:45 to worship God together. Our children’s ministry is intentional about sharing biblical truths in fun, age-specific ways. We have classes for babies through elementary during each service. Our youth ministry, Uprising Youth, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday for live worship with our student band, practical teaching and small groups. Life groups meet throughout the week in homes, places around town, and our church for relationship and growing in God. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, or on the web at www.faithfamily.church. Stop by and see us one Sunday — mention this article, and we’ll have a free gift for you in our lobby. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_IMG_5691.jpg Faith Family Church at 64 Williams Road, Wilmington exists to love God, love people, serve the world, and reach the next generation. We gather on Sunday mornings at 9:15 or 10:45 to worship God together. Our children’s ministry is intentional about sharing biblical truths in fun, age-specific ways. We have classes for babies through elementary during each service. Our youth ministry, Uprising Youth, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday for live worship with our student band, practical teaching and small groups. Life groups meet throughout the week in homes, places around town, and our church for relationship and growing in God. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, or on the web at www.faithfamily.church. Stop by and see us one Sunday — mention this article, and we’ll have a free gift for you in our lobby. Submitted photo