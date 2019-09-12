Men of Gaines at Wilmington UMC

Wilmington United Methodist Church is blessed to have The Men of Gaines as part of its worship service on Sunday, Sept. 15. The Men of Gaines are a vocal group out of Gaines United Methodist Church in Cincinnati. They will be sharing in music during the 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a freewill offering to cover expenses and a potluck meal following worship. Wilmington UMC hopes everyone can stay as they show hospitality to the special guests at 50 E. Locust St. Follow the church on Facebook or at www.wilmingtonumc.com.

