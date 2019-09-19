Calvary Baptist celebrating 40 years

Calvary Baptist Church at 1920 St. Rt. 22 West, Wilmington, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29. Sunday services with nursery childcare (birth to age 4) will be available. The 10 a.m. service will include special singers, testimonies and a message from Calvary’s former pastor, Dennis Humphreys. A catered dinner will be served at noon followed at 1:30 p.m. with singing, reminiscing, and a message from “Brother Dan” Mullins, Calvary’s first pastor. Everyone is welcome to come and help celebrate.

