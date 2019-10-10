Concerts in a Country Church set

WASHINGTON C.H. —The St. Colman Church choir, soloists and chamber orchestra present “Contrasts in Choral Color” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the church at 219 E. North St., Washington Court House.

They will present Rutter’s “Requiem” — “a modern, ravishing and moving setting of the ancient words of a ‘Requiem’”; and Vivaldi’s “Gloria” — the “baroque setting of Christianity’s oldest hymn.”

Also, on April 26, 2020, Concerts in a Country Church presents “String-ed Sonic Splendor” with music of Rheinberger, Handel and Poulenc featuring organist Craig Jaynes with string ensemble and tympani.

Season tickets (reserved section) for both are $25 in advance. Individual concerts tickets may be purchased at the door prior to each concert for $15 (provided seats are available). Tickets may be ordered online at craig@stcolmanmusic.org or by calling 877-232-2751.