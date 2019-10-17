CHURCH BRIEFS

Holy Ghost Wiener Roast at FCC

The 9th Annual Holy Ghost Wiener Roast is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington.

This is an absolutely free family-friendly fall festival open to the public. Lots of games, food and contests. Wear your favorite costume. For info call 937-382-2251 or go to wilmingtondisciples.com.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in the fellowship hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors.

The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Bake and Yard Sale at Beech Grove

Beech Grove FWB Church will hold its annual Bake and Yard Sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at 3124 SR 730, Wilmington.