Church Women United to meet

Clinton County Church Women United will meet Friday, Nov. 8 at the Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and morning session to follow at 10 a.m.

The theme for 2019 is “The Time is Now!” and the World Community Day is “Resolve to Love.”

The Golden Rule, as interpreted by many of the world’s religions, will be discussed along with the symbols of these religions.

The meeting is open to all women of the area.