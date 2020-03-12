Sabina Area Christian Women meet

Sabina Area Christian Women met at the C.O.V.E. on Monday, March 2 with ladies from Sabina Church of Christ serving as hostesses. The meal consisted of breakfast casseroles, fruit, and a variety of muffins.

Bonnie Starcher shared devotions from Proverbs 23:26 with the thought being “God can heal a broken heart, but he has to have all the pieces”.

Belinda Cook was the guest speaker and she shared stories from the many mission trips she has made through the years.

Plans for the upcoming Good Friday service were discussed. This will be held at the Sabina Church of Christ with other local churches sharing music and readings during the evening.

The next meeting will again be held at the C.O.V.E. on April 6at 6 pm. All area ladies are welcome to attend.