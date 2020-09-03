Every now and then, I will take a walk, or just stop to observe the natural world in all its glory. When I do that, I can see here the live oak trees covered in Spanish moss looking very majestic, and providing needed shade for some sort of livestock.

Those trees have been there for years. There are all sorts of birds pecking and singing and flitting around just as they have since the day of creation. The clouds are drifting across the sky and … well, it seems as though nothing in the world has changed.

And I am reminded that indeed nothing had changed.

Human nature was just as depraved as it has been for ages.

And God is still on His throne! He is still on His throne today. And will be tomorrow as well.

Regardless of who wins the election in November, or what the ultimate outcome of coronavirus may be, God is still on the throne. He was the Sovereign Ruler of the universe when the tower of Babel was built, and destroyed. He was on His throne when Pharaoh was oppressing the Israelites. He was on His throne when Nebuchadnezzar destroyed Jerusalem.

God was Sovereign when Alexander the Great conquered Persia. He was on his throne when Caesar ruled Rome, and He was on His throne when each our presidents took the oath of office.

In consideration of recent events, our own beloved nation will soon join that list of “world powers” on the ash heap of history. So what are we to do?

Some are anxious, frantic, wringing their hands – at least figuratively – and in a near panic. I prefer to follow the example of Daniel, and would encourage you to do the same.

In Daniel 6 we read about King Darius signing an injunction that no one can pray to any god or person except the King. Now some would say that such an injunction was only for 30 days and they would wait it out.

Sadly, I fear there are many people in our day that go 30 days without praying even without such an injunction … but that is another matter altogether. What did Daniel do, though?

According to Daniel 6:10 (NASB) “when Daniel knew that the document was signed, he entered his house (now in his roof chamber he had windows open toward Jerusalem); and he continued kneeling on his knees three times a day, praying and giving thanks before his God, as he had been doing previously.

Daniel carried on as he had always been doing.

Daniel’s faith and practice was determined by an abiding relationship with an unchanging God, not by government decree. Daniel knew that Darius was only on the throne by God’s sovereign will and the God was ultimately the one he would have to answer to.

It would be wise for us to recognize that God does not change – Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13.8), he does not change nor change His mind (Numbers 23.19, I Samuel 15.29, James 1.17). His call on us to faithfully follow Him has not changed.

His reward for those who do faithfully follow Him has not changed. Let us therefore be steadfast, immovable … faithful, even as our Lord is.

So as the world around us does not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, and God has given them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper (Romans 1.28), let us also recognize that even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

Professing to be wise, they became fools. (Romans 1.21-22). Human nature has not changed either – it is still depraved and still in need of Jesus.

So, my friends, let us carry on in sharing the message of the cross, even though the world may be a little more hostile and unresponsive.

For after all, God is still on the throne..

God bless …

Chuck Tabor is a regular columnist for the News Journal and a former pastor in the area. He may be reached at cdtabor3@gmail.com.

