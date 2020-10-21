‘Dan, Dan and Dan’: New Vienna Community Church sets fall revival

“Dan, Dan and Dan” will headline Fall Revival at the New Vienna Community Church. Evangelist Dan Cook will preach the morning and evening services. Vocalist Dan Dericks will provide the special music during the evening service. And of course, the host pastor, Dan Mayo, will lead the services.

The two services will be held Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. at 412 West St. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church You Tube site; just go there and type in newviennacommunitychurch .

Dan Cook was a son of a minister and brought up in a Godly family, but at the age of 17, he joined a motorcycle club and turned his back on God. When he was 44, he came back to Christ and accepted the call into Ministry at the age of 49.

The Lord has blessed him for many years with a successful ministry in winning souls for the Kingdom. He is a graduate of Greenfield McClain High School and currently lives in the Chillicothe area. The morning service will feature church member and vocalist Scott Kirchner providing special music.

Evening vocalist Dan Dericks hails from Milford and is a member of the Goshen United Methodist Church. Dan is a music leader at the Goshen church and his beautiful voice matches his beautiful spirit. The evening service will feature the trio of “Dan, Dan and Dan” singing a special number.

Pastor Dan Mayo said, “We are pleased to have Dan Cook with us again for the 10th year of Revival. In addition, Dan Dericks has been with us before, and we know you will be blessed by Dan’s singing. And, Scott Kirchner is an amazing talent and we are blessed to have him ‘full time’ with us.”

For more information, please call 937-725-0445.

From left are Dan Cook, Dan Mayo and Dan Dericks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_11877.jpeg From left are Dan Cook, Dan Mayo and Dan Dericks.