He’ll help with political stress

Are you glad the election is over? Or at least “almost” over?

Well … maybe not even close? I know that pollsters and others thrive on these things, but does it bother you that they never seem to get done?

I stayed up very late the other night watching the results, but finally going to bed with the final results still uncertain. OK, this election may not be done yet, but one of the most prevailing comments I have heard over the past several weeks is how glad we will be when all the election advertising is done and the airwaves can be relieved of all the negative ads.

Regardless of whom you supported in the election or what the outcome was (or will be?), can you really object to the loss of all those ads about character flaws and bad judgment?

Also, one of the remnants of this election is the fact that “it ain’t over till it’s over” – the delays in counting votes and the fact that in some states the vote could remain open for another week or more.

I read of a recent election in one county in Oklahoma where the race for city council resulted in an exact tie. Both the leading candidates received 140 votes.

Rather than expose the public to another month-long campaign, and all the advertising and debating that goes with it, both candidates and the election officials in the county, in accordance with state election rules, agreed to decide who would get the position by means of the toss of a coin.

Can you believe it? Everyone was happy with the results! Don’t you think that would be a great way to solve close elections?

How do YOU deal with elections? Whether your candidates win or lose, whether your issues pass or fail, how do you respond?

I am drawn to one passage in the New Testament which I use to guide me as I choose for whom I am going to cast my vote.

In Paul’s first letter to Timothy, he gives specific instructions for dealing with those in political power. His words in 1 Timothy 2:1-2 guide my thinking: “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. As you make your requests, plead for God’s mercy upon them, and give thanks. Pray this way for kings and all others who are in authority, so that we can live in peace and quietness, in godliness and dignity.”

I am convinced that God wants us to support those people whom we choose to follow with gusto and energy and enthusiasm and excitement. But God also drives us to pray for all the candidates, and as you pray, there is a powerful mandate we are given.

The prayer should be not that our candidate win, but that whichever candidate wins, we would be able to live our lives in a peaceful and quiet manner, with all godliness and dignity.

In all honesty, in one sense, I don’t care who wins, so long as the one who does win will allow me to live a peaceful and quiet life in godliness and dignity and honor and truth.

Man cannot thwart the sovereign purposes of God. Heathen nations tried to destroy Israel, the nation through which the Redeemer would be born, but the Lord intervened to preserve His people.

Sometimes He did this through a dramatic display of His power, like dividing the Red Sea or opening the earth to swallow Israel’s enemies (Deut. 11:2-6). At other times He used small, natural means, such as attacking hornets (Josh. 24:12).

In either case, His will was accomplished. God will indeed accomplish His will, no matter what else has happened.

John Wesley was holding a meeting in a small town, and an ungodly man who was fond of music decided to attend. He wanted to hear the “good singing,” but he planned to stop listening when Wesley began to preach.

He sat quietly until the song service ended. Then he covered his ears.

Suddenly a fly landed on his nose. He tried to shake it off, but to no avail. The tickling effect was so irritating that he finally had to use one hand to shoo away the insect.

At that precise moment Wesley was quoting Jesus’ words, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” Startled, the unbeliever kept listening, and through the gospel message he was converted. God had used a fly to reach a rebellious sinner!

Whatever way God works, He will accomplish his will in his way! To God be the glory!

And praise God the elections are over!

God bless …

Chuck Tabor is a regular columnist for the News Journal and a former pastor in the area. He may be reached at cdtabor3@gmail.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Chuck-Tabor.jpg