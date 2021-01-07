Daily devotions, blessings … in your email

A brand-new year has begun, and we all thought about, or even announced out loud to those closest to us, our good intentions for 2021.

Can you ever remember when you wanted a year to go away quite like 2020? Although a fresh start, we carry over the same issues and turmoil that worries us greatly: The virus, a divided country, economic strife for millions. These are all challenges that we face as a nation and a people.

The great news is that we are a resilient nation and our people have always risen to the occasion, facing obstacles that seemed insurmountable, we pulled off great victories, and we will do so again this year.

I would suggest that we start with a heavy dose of love for all that we meet daily — love does no harm. In Leo Buscaglia’s famous book, “Born For Love”, he states, “The life and love we create is the life and love that we live.” — Happy Loving!

I can remember that in 1991, while going through some personal battles, a friend gave me a copy of the book “The Road Less Traveled” by M. Scott Peck, M.D. The book is an all-time best seller and centers around the psychology of Loving, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth. The very first three words in chapter I are “Life is difficult.” Wow, ain’t that the truth!

Even the most disciplined of us face the challenge to have the tenacity to stick to it and bring those new resolutions, and to do our share to help with solving issues of the day, it is our duty. Once we truly know that life is difficult — once we truly understand and accept it — then life is no longer difficult. Because once we accept it, the fact that life is difficult no longer matters.

I am suggesting that as we all face the issues ahead that we “sharpen our saw” … physically, emotionally, and spiritually. A strong moral and spiritual compass can point us to True North, and provide a wonderful foundation, as we walk with our God and ask him to provide us mercy and grace. Grace is that undeserved favor from above; we did nothing to earn it… it is simply a gift from our creator. For me, my life has been filled with grace and mercy!

Life is a series of problems. Do we want to moan about them or solve them? I know about moaning; I’ve certainly done my share — it is a time waster … trust me!

Daily blessings and devotions

For me, at times, it is hard to recognize the daily blessings. We all have them, and we need to concentrate each day to see and give thanks.

I moved back to the Wilmington area last November and met Pastor Dr. Tom Stephenson from First Christian Church. Pastor Stephenson has been a great community spiritual leader like many others.

The churches are facing so many different challenges and have found wonderful ways to provide for their “flocks” … innovation and stick-to-it ness is the name of the game. Praise God for these Men and Women.

Pastor Stephenson asked me, once services were interrupted by the COVID pandemic, if I might be interested in sending out a daily devotion to the Men of the church. I started that work several months ago. Sometimes I cut and paste, sometimes I author from my own experiences.

This daily devotion and food for thought is a joy for me and the way that I begin my daily walk with my Savior. The mail list has grown, and others now receive in addition to just the Men of the church.

This daily devotion message (Monday through Friday) sponsored by First Christian Church of Wilmington is provided simply to inspire, encourage, and challenge the reader. For no other reason, it might provide a daily spiritual uplifting in these difficult times.

As the author and developer, I get more out of the daily words, as I press on to be a better person; a man who is God centered, and who attempts to walk closer to the Lord each day.

Should you enjoy being added to the group email list, please contact Greg Oliver at gregoliver@frontier.com or call 571-315-5452

