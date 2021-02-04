In the beginning, there was equality

We all know how the story goes: God created Adam and then he created Eve.

We as women have forgotten just how unique God made us to be. We strive to be like men instead of realizing why we were created differently.

Genesis 2: 18-22, The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”

I constantly hear women say this, and believe me I’m guilty of saying it as well: “I don’t need a man.” And yes, of course we can do it alone, but we weren’t created to; we were created to be a helper. God created women because he knew men needed us to help them.

1 Corinthians 11:9, “For indeed man was not created for the woman’s sake, but woman for the man’s sake.”

Today we have it all mixed up as if we are better than men, but this is far from true. We were both created to be uniquely different but still equal in value.

I feel that because women have “taken over” in a sense, men have been stripped of their masculinity. And a lot of men have unfortunately not only stepped down, but stepped out completely.

It is as if they have been taught that their fatherly role doesn’t make an impact one way or another.

So many kids today are being raised without a dad or any kind of father figure, and I believe society is mostly to blame for that. The media and Hollywood constantly tell us we don’t need a man.

We have told men that they are no longer needed or valued, and I truly believe many men feel unworthy but will not speak up.

After many years of doing this as a whole, I believe we are seeing the repercussions of our actions. Men are no longer being raised to be men and the family aspect is not valued in our cultural anymore. Lots of men are not even holding down jobs or leading their families (if they’re even involved).

In a lot of cases, it seems, the woman is alone in raising her kids and whatever man she has in her life at the moment. There is no value in marriage or trying to work things out.

Above all, there is absolutely no humility. No one wants to humble themselves, and everyone wants to be better than one another.

We need to get back to the basics of marriage, family, and just plain human kindness. There are so many children being raised without ever knowing what it really means to have a family.

Or what it means to be loved by a mom and a dad. Or even how it feels to live in a stable and safe environment. We have been raising generations of individuals who are not getting their emotional, and sometimes not even their physical needs are being met by family or even parents.

As women, we need to remember what makes us unique. But we must also recognize that a man plays just as important of role as we do.

God created men to be providers, protectors and above all, the spiritual head of the household. We need to let them know that it’s time for them to step up and fulfill their godly roles as men of God.

In a society where everyone is striving for and deserving of equality, we need to remember just that: we are all equal.

No one is above anyone else. God created one human race, of men and women. God knew the world needed both for uniquely different reasons. We need not to try to be better than one another, but instead treat everyone with kindness, love, and respect.

We are all deserving and need to be treated as such!

1 Peter 5:5, “In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because, “God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.”

Stephanie Maher is Marketing Director of the New Life Clinic in Wilmington.

This weekly column is provided to the News Journal by members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association.

