Will you accept God’s invitation to party?

“Jesus gave life to humans to eat plants and meat to keep the circle of life in balance,” says Alexa 9.

The “Circle of Life” makes for a catchy song in “The Lion King,” but the idea that death in and of itself is no big deal is ridiculous. Is there really hope in the fact that our decaying bodies will create fertilizer for plants to grow to be eaten by mammals? Try telling that to someone who has lost a loved one recently.

This famous song should be called the “Circle of Death.”

“Because Jesus is the resurrection and the life, he gets to throw a big party in heaven and shoves it in the devil’s face that he won,” says Leyla, 10.

Somber religious people will have a difficult time imagining Jesus throwing a big party in heaven. Many suppose that heaven will be a boring place where religious people sit on clouds plucking harp strings. Some would rather take their chances on living in hell forever than a heaven they envision as a perpetual church service.

This heaven myth often perpetuated in Hollywood movies is countered by Jesus’ first miracle when he turned water into wine at a wedding feast (John 2:1-11). To imagine Jesus as Lord of the Feast or Party, you may want to push the reset button on how you’re thinking about Jesus.

Yes, Jesus did win big when he rose from the dead on Easter morning. The devil thought he had defeated him. Even Jesus’ disciples didn’t get it at first. He broke the circle of death. His body did not become fertilizer for plants. Rather, it was transformed to a glorious body forever preserved from disease, death and decay.

This is really great news for us because Jesus promises this same victory over death to all who trust him as their savior. The good news gets even better. At the last supper with his disciples, Jesus said he would not drink wine again until he drank it with them in his kingdom (Matthew 26:29). That doesn’t at all sound like the Hollywood version of heaven or heaven coming to Earth when Jesus returns to establish his eternal kingdom.

Have you ever been to a great wedding where the bride and groom look terrific and the food, music and drink are over-the-top amazing? In our tradition, weddings last a few hours. In ancient Palestine during Jesus’ ministry, bring your sleeping bag. Weddings lasted for days, not hours.

Now, press your mental button for a heaven reset. The predominant picture in the Bible of heaven or Jesus’ eternal kingdom on earth is a party! It’s called the marriage supper of the Lamb (Revelation 19:7-10). Don’t be fooled by the word “supper.” Correctly translated from the original Greek text, it should be rendered “feast.” It’s a party, the biggest party of all time!

The resurrected Jesus has invited everyone to party with him. Wedding invitations have been sent to everyone. All you have to do is RSVP by accepting God’s wedding gift of eternal life by believing in Jesus as your savior.

Think about this: Jesus is the bridegroom and all who believe in him are his collective bride (Revelation 21:2).

Memorize this truth: “Let us be glad and rejoice and give him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and his wife has made herself ready,” (Revelation 19:7).

Ask this question: Will you accept God’s invitation to party at the wedding of Jesus?

