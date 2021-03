Eggs and more at Church of God

Wilmington Church of God at 100 R. Gordon Drive hosts an Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. There will be four age group categories for the egg hunt, and also snacks and juice to go, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

Sunday night features a Prayer Tent Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt for 7th-12th-graders.