Interfaith gathering Aug. 22

WILMINGTON — From West Locust Street to Rombach Avenue on the East side of Wilmington, Karen Isac and United Outreach Ministry continues their mission of spreading the joy and Love of Christ throughout our community.

Ms. Isac of Faith United Ministry, led by her unwavering faith in God and in doing His will, founded United Outreach Ministry to bring together all God’s children — believers and nonbelievers alike — to celebrate our commonalities, to sing together and to worship together.

On Sunday, August 22, Dove Church with Elder Leaders Nate and Sarah Thirey will host the second interfaith fellowship and gathering.

“The Kingdom is so much bigger than any one denomination,” Elder Nate said. “We are all part of one body and all the parts of the body depend upon and complement the other parts.”

Just as Dove Church’s Life Groups are invited to come together on Sunday, Elders Nate and Sarah, Karen Isac, Dale McCamish, Wilmington Church of Christ Christian, and pastors throughout Clinton County extend the same invitation to everyone.

The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Dove Church at 1499 Rombach Ave. There will be some chairs available, but everyone is welcome to bring their lawn chairs.

There will also be tables set up with complimentary snacks and drinks.