Prayer vigil upcoming

On Outdoor Prayer Vigil will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital parking lot near the main entrance (by the ER).

It will include: Prayer for CMH staff by Veronica Grabill; prayer for teachers and bus drivers by Pastor Byron McGee; prayer for the sick by Lee Sandlin; prayer for youth by Pastor Aaron Faucett; and prayers for the elderly by Pastor Tom Stephenson.