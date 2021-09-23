weRcalled concert set at Willmington Church of Christ

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust St. will host a free concert — open to everyone in the community — with Contemporary Christian music group weRcalled at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 (doors open at 6:45 p.m.).

As a family band, weRcalled is a ministry. Their focus is to use their music to encourage Christians and speak out the message of the cross. All members of the group have came out of Christian ministries and have served in the church as pastor, youth pastor, music minster, missionaries and other platforms.

Just in 2019, the group based out of Kingsland, Arkansas was booked for 224 dates throughout North America and Central America.

If you have questions, contact the Wilmington Church of Christ at 937-382-0904, email mail@wcconline.org or visit www.wcconline.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Out-of-the-Darkness-Tour-Crop.jpg