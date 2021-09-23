Three simple rules to live our lives

John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist Church, determined a set of general rules for the Methodist Church. He called them “Three Simple Rules” and a way for people to live their life.

1. Do No Harm

2. Do Good

3. Stay in Love with God

These are the guiding principles for the church. I may have difficulty in application, but it should be how the Church determines the direction of where we should strive for.

Three simple rules seem very easy to follow, but so difficult to do.

For example, “Do No Harm” should not be difficult to do. Most people do not want to do harm to anyone or anything.

That breaks down to how we talk and treat people. I must not gossip, slander, spread false rumors, or contribute to the harm of anyone.

But are we allowed to bring up how bad behavior is harming an individual, or their family? If we bring this bad behavior, are we harming them or are we doing good to assist them in changing their behavior, to help them and their family, and then because of this modification to improve the entire community in which they live?

We need to look honestly in the motive to help people and the community. Are we helping them to make ourselves feel good and important, or are we really have a true concern for the person?

Are we willing to invest time and resources to help people and have no one know that you were involved at all? We should not look for awards or recognition before we are motivated to help someone.

How would the world look different if we simply followed these three simple rules to do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God?

I do not know about you, but I am willing to strive to follow and live my life by them.

How about you?

David Brown is Pastor of the Sabina United Methodist Church.

This weekly column is provided to the News Journal on a monthly rotation basis by members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association.