2nd interfaith outreach event held in Clinton County

Karen Isaac, Faith United Ministry, opened the September program by thanking the members of Dove Church, Rombach Avenue, for hosting this month’s gathering and recognizing Elder Nate Thirey for his invaluable assistance. Following her greetings and welcoming remarks, Minister Karen offered a prayer and praises for the reception and support the Wilmington community of businesses and residents as well as many of the local churches, have given to this interfaith outreach mission.

After a music special, Pastor Dale McCamish with the Wilmington Church of Christ led those gathered in prayer, following brief remarks. Another song of praise and the audience was blessed by inspiring words from “Nate’s Mom”.

Amy Thirey began by remembering when Nate was introduced as “Amy’s Son” instead of vice versa, today. Ms. Thirey then, referring to the Apostle Paul’s letter to the church at Corinth, she spoke of : “Faith, Hope and Love”, continuing with how she felt: “… the world is a mess and its citizens need Faith, Hope and especially Love.”

She then said: “Hope; I place in the Lord … we are waiting for the Lord to come down and He is waiting for His Church to rise up.”

In conclusion, Ms. Thirey shared this thought: “If you’re a basketball fan, you get excited when the ball passes through the hoop. We need to get excited about the One who gave us eternal life.”

She then handed the microphone to Ms. Isaac, who declared: “It’s obvious where Elder Nate got his passion for serving the Lord.”

At the conclusion of the next praise hymn, one of the musicians, Antonio Testa, shared the story of his path to salvation and the relationship he now has with Jesus. Putting an exclamation point on his testimony, Testa brought everyone to their feet with the song: “You Can’t Stop Praising the Name of Jesus”. However, one of the most powerful moments came when Elder Nate Thirey took the microphone. He first, implored all those present: “Unite under the love of Jesus Christ.”

A brief pause and then he asked everyone to stand and he had some of the group face North, some face South, some East and the rest face West. When all those gathered were in position, he directed everyone to raise their hands and in unison, Declare the name of Jesus Christ to the four corners of the Earth. Elder Thirey followed this declaration with prayer for a revival to begin right here in Wilmington and for the county, state and nation.

Minister Karen closed the evening with an “Altar Call” while Andy Callis, Matt and Chris Demmons and Antonio Testa played in the background.

The next Gathering will be Sunday, October 3 under the large shelter in the middle of J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park on Rombach Avenue, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

Elder Nate Thirey and mother, Amy Thirey https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_NATE_and_MOM_c.jpg Elder Nate Thirey and mother, Amy Thirey Submitted photo