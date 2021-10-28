Gather with local Church Women United

There is an organization especially for Christian women to gather together in worship, Bible study and hymn singing — Church Women United of Clinton County meets three times a year in March, May and November.

Meetings are held in various churches in the area with music, singing, speakers, other Christian ladies, and refreshments. Our May meeting is a May Fellowship luncheon, but the March and November meetings are shorter including a program and/or business meeting.

We meet on the second Friday of March, May and November. The officers and Key Women (representatives from the various churches) meet a month ahead to plan and make the meetings run smoothly.

Visitors are always welcome and encouraged to join us as we celebrate our fellowship and eagerness to learn more about the Christian faith.

Please try to join us on November 12 at Jonas Run Baptist Church at 9614 SR 73 West, Wilmington. More information will follow.

Top 10 reasons to attend Church Women United of Clinton County: 1. Change of your daily routine 2. Visit different churches 3. Meet other Christian Women 4. Challenging Bible Studies 5. Interesting programs 6. Hear local speakers 7. Learn about local agencies & services 8. Sing the old hymns 9. Celebrate your faith with others 10. Have fun!