Cantabile presents free holiday concert

WILMINGTON — The members of Cantabile invite the community to enjoy the sounds of the season with them this Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington United Methodist Church.

“For many of us, Christmas isn’t complete without choral singing,” said Seth Parshall, Director. After a two-year hiatus, the group gathered in mid-November ready to rehearse in preparation for the holidays.

“We’re thrilled to be performing together again,” he added.

With solos and choral pieces, traditional Christmas standards, and newer takes on some holiday favorites, there will something in the concert for everyone to enjoy. “I’m particularly excited to direct a few John Williams pieces, including my favorite, ‘Star of Bethlehem,’” noted Parshall.

Soloists include Kevin Berry, Ruth Brindle, Pat Ilg, Matt Purkey, Bekah Muchmore Wahl and Sue Reynolds. The group will be accompanied by Rachel Bystry, with other instrumentalists joining for select pieces.

The concert is free of charge, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Wilmington United Methodist Church is located at 50 E.Locust St.

About Cantabile

Established in 2013 by the late Steven Haines, Cantabile — pronounced kaan-taa-bee-lay, from the Italian music term meaning “in a smooth singing style” — is a gathering of voices from Clinton County and beyond that has come together for the sole purpose of making music together.

Seth Parshall directs the choir during a recent rehearsal. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_Cantabile-rehearsal.jpg Seth Parshall directs the choir during a recent rehearsal. Submitted photo